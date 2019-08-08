Singer-songwriter David Berman dies at 52

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Singer-songwriter David Berman who formed indie group 'Silver Jews' in the 1990s passed away on Thursday. He was 52.

Music label Drag City confirmed the news on their official Twitter account.

Paying tribute to Berman, Drag City called the late singer, "a great friend and one of the most inspiring individuals we've ever known."



According to Variety, Berman was set to start a tour with his new band Purple Mountains on Saturday in New York and dates were set across the country.

After Berman had taken a break for several years, Purple Mountains had released an album on July 12, which features his songs including 'All My Happiness Is Gone' and 'Maybe I'm the Only One for Me.'

Berman had suffered from drug addiction for years and had survived several overdoses and one suicide attempt.

The 'Silver Jews' that recorded six studio albums between 1994 and 2008 rarely performed live. However, they did the tour in 2006 following the release of 'Tanglewood Numbers'.

Berman also authored two books of poetry, 'Actual Air,' and 'The Portable February.' (ANI)

