David Berman, Picture courtesy: Twitter
David Berman, Picture courtesy: Twitter

Singer-songwriter David Berman dies at 52

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:31 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Singer-songwriter David Berman who formed indie group 'Silver Jews' in the 1990s passed away on Thursday. He was 52.
Music label Drag City confirmed the news on their official Twitter account.
Paying tribute to Berman, Drag City called the late singer, "a great friend and one of the most inspiring individuals we've ever known."

According to Variety, Berman was set to start a tour with his new band Purple Mountains on Saturday in New York and dates were set across the country.
After Berman had taken a break for several years, Purple Mountains had released an album on July 12, which features his songs including 'All My Happiness Is Gone' and 'Maybe I'm the Only One for Me.'
Berman had suffered from drug addiction for years and had survived several overdoses and one suicide attempt.
The 'Silver Jews' that recorded six studio albums between 1994 and 2008 rarely performed live. However, they did the tour in 2006 following the release of 'Tanglewood Numbers'.
Berman also authored two books of poetry, 'Actual Air,' and 'The Portable February.' (ANI)

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:47 IST

Chrissy Teigen goes to library for first time in 23 years and is...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): American model Chrissy Teigen went to the public library for the first time in 23 years and opened up about how great the experience was.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:14 IST

Kylie Jenner "won't trash talk" about former friend Jordyn Woods

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): American reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is taking the high road when it comes to her family's feud with her former close friend and supermodel Jordyn Woods.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 17:49 IST

James Jordan to join Angelina Jolie in 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Actor James Jordan is all set to join Angelina Jolie in the Taylor Sheridan's chase thriller 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 17:43 IST

Macaulay Culkin's response to 'Home Alone' reboot is hilarious!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): The 1990 hit film 'Home Alone' is getting a reboot and needless to say, fans are pretty dubious about the news, including the movie's original star, Macaulay Culkin, whose iconic role as Kevin McCallister saw him shoot to fame as a kid.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 17:25 IST

'Mission Mangal' star cast gives a sneak peek into their characters

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): With just a week to go for the release of the multi-starrer film 'Mission Mangal', zest is at an all-time high among moviegoers. Keeping the enthusiasm alive, the star cast of the film has shared a sneak peek of their characters.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 16:49 IST

Sanjay Dutt's first look from 'Prasthanam' unveiled

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): Sanjay Dutt is back with a bang with his new fierce avatar, from 'Prasthanam'. The first look poster of the film featuring the actor was unveiled on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 14:29 IST

Presenting the failures incurred, here's 'Mission Mangal' second trailer!

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): While the first trailer of Akshay Kumar's upcoming outing 'Mission Mangal' boasted the team of scientists involved in India's ambitious Mars mission, the makers have released the second trailer shedding light onto the other side of the story.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 13:30 IST

Judge rejects Harvey Weinstein's request to travel to Spain, Italy

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Disgraced American film producer Harvey Weinstein's request to make a trip to Spain and Italy has been rejected by a judge.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 13:16 IST

Zayn Malik lists NY apartment as ex Gigi Hadid hangs out with...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Looks like singer Zayn Malik is moving on and definitely moving out from his apartment after receiving ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid's dating rumors with Tyler Cameron.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 12:46 IST

Nicolas Cage claims he convinced Johnny Depp to act

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): Seems like Johnny Depp's fans are to thank actor Nicolas Cage for talking him into taking acting as a career.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 12:23 IST

2019 Emmy Awards to go hostless!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): The 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards will take place without a host!

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 12:18 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput starrer 'Chhichhore' to now release in September

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): The release of Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer ' Chhichhore' has been postponed and the film will now release on September 6.

Read More
iocl