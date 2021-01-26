Singer Trey Songz arrested after police altercation

Washington [US], January 26 (ANI): American R&B singer and rapper Trey Songz was arrested in Kansas City after getting into an altercation with a police officer during the AFC Championship Game.

According to Variety, Songz' attorney John P. O'Connor confirmed that the singer had been arrested, but declined to comment further until he had a chance to talk with prosecutors first.

Songz was arrested for trespassing and resisting arrest, which are both misdemeanors, and also for assaulting a police officer, which is a felony. The site said that he is on a 24-hour hold, and is likely to be released soon.



Songz was being taunted by some fans a few rows behind them and asked them to stop. At that point, an unnamed Kansas City police officer got involved, resulting in the altercation, although it was unclear how it began.

Songz allegedly punched the officer in the head and then held him in a headlock; the officer then pinned Songz to a seat. However, the fans were heard claiming that the officer was out of line.

As per Variety, Songz has been earlier arrested due to a felony domestic violence incident back in 2018, although he disputed the charges, which claimed he choked and punched a woman at a party in Los Angeles. The charges were reportedly dropped the following year. (ANI)

