'Sip sip' from 'Arjun Patiala' out now!

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): After taking viewers on a soulful journey with a melodious track 'Sachiya Mohabbatan,' actor Kriti Sanon on Wednesday released an upbeat song 'Sip Sip' from her upcoming flick 'Arjun Patiala'.

The catchy song with quirky mix of animation features a few hilarious scenes from the movie, making it a complete comedy dose.

The lively lyrics and music combination makes it a perfect pop song to groove to.

Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanj is seen in funky attire twirling to the one minute fifty-six second track with Punjabi lyrics.

The 'Heropanti' actor shared the trailer of the new song on her Twitter handle and wrote "#SipSip is the cure for all the blues!"



Arjun Patiala' is Diljit's second stint in Bollywood as a cop after 'Udta Punjab.' The film also stars Varun Sharma.

Co-produced by T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, the romantic cop spoof comedy movie is set to hit the theatres on July 26. (ANI)