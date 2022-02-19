Sir Paul McCartney announces dates for 2022 'Got Back' tour

Washington [US], February 18 (ANI): Pop icon Sir Paul McCartney has announced dates for his 2022 'Got Back' arena/stadium tour on Friday.

As per Billboard, the tour is slated to kick off on April 28 at Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington, his first-ever show in that city.

The 13-city, the 14-date outing will also find the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer playing East Rutherford, New Jersey's MetLife Stadium for the first time since 2016.

"I said at the end of the last tour that I'd see you next time. I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back!," the 79-year-old artist said in a statement obtained by Billboard.

The tour will also mark some other firsts and landmarks for Macca, who will make his live debut in three cities -- Hollywood (FL), Knoxville (TN) and Winston-Salem (NC) -- as well as his first gigs in Fort Worth, Texas and Baltimore, Maryland since 1976 with Wings and 1964 with the Beatles, respectively; he will also play in Oakland for the first time in 20 years.

McCartney's tour website also gives some clues about what to expect of the tour, noting, "With songs like 'Hey Jude,' 'Live and Let Die,' 'Band on the Run,' 'Let It Be' and so many more, the Paul McCartney live experience is everything any music lover could ever want from a rock show: hours of the greatest moments from the last 60 years of music -- dozens of songs from Paul's solo, Wings and of course Beatles catalogues that have formed the soundtracks of our lives."

Here is the full Got Back tour itinerary:

Thursday, April 28: Spokane, WA (Spokane Arena)

Monday, May 2: Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena)

Tuesday, May 3: Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena)

Friday, May 6: Oakland, CA (Oakland Arena)



Friday, May 13: Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium)

Tuesday, May 17: Fort Worth, TX (Dickies Arena)

Saturday, May 21: Winston-Salem, NC (Truist Field)

Wednesday, May 25: Hollywood, FL: (Hard Rock Live)

Saturday, May 28: Orlando (Camping World Stadium)

Tuesday, May 31: Knoxville, TN (Thompson-Boling Arena)

Saturday, June 4: Syracuse, NY (Carrier Dome)

Tuesday, June 7: Boston (Fenway Park)

Sunday, June 12: Baltimore (Oriole Park)

Thursday, June 16: East Rutherford, NJ (MetLife Stadium)

For the unversed, the 'Got Back' dates are McCartney's first run of live shows since his 39-date, 12-country Freshen Up tour wrapped up in July 2019. (ANI)

