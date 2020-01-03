Snoop Dogg to help your child fall asleep with new album

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 3 (ANI): The alpha dog of rap just came up with the kind of music that's unlike anything he had made in the past.

Snoop Dogg recently put out an album that'll make toddlers fall asleep; literally.

The Page Six website reported that the aptly named album 'Lullaby Renditions of Snoop Dogg' features calming and relaxing lullaby adaptations of the rapper's popular songs such as 'Gin and Juice,' 'Drop It Like It's Hot' and 'Doggy Dogg World.'

The record contains 12 songs in total and was made available for sale last month at 17 US dollars.

For this project, the 48-year-old collaborated with Rockabye Baby! Music label which had previously worked with musicians like Eminem and Kanye to produce music for infants.

Quite understandably, all-time-hits such as 'Smoke Weed Everyday, 'B--h Please' and 'That's my N--a' couldn't manage their way into the album's tracklisting.

The artist gave his fans a glimpse of his homely side for the first time back in 2018 when he released his own cookbook 'From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes From Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen.' (ANI)

