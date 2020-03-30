Songwriter Alan Merrill dies at 69 due to COVID-19 complications

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 30 (ANI): Alan Merill, known for co-writing the hit song -- I Love Rock and Roll -- died at the age of 69 due to complications from the coronavirus.

According to Fox News, Alan's daughter broke the news on her Facebook account that her father died on March 29.

"I was given 2 minutes to say my goodbyes before I was rushed out. He seemed peaceful and as I left there was still a glimmer of hope that he wouldn't be a ticker on the right hand side of the CNN/Fox news screen," she wrote.

"I walked 50 blocks home still with hope in my heart. The city that I knew was empty. I felt I was the only person here and perhaps in many ways I was. By the time I got in the doors to my apartment, I received the news that he was gone," she added.

Merrill's daughter further mentioned that her father was in good spirit recently.

American singer Joan Jett also expressed her condolences in a midnight tweet.

"I've just learned of the awful news that Alan Merrill has passed. My thoughts and love go to his family, friends and music community as a whole. I can still remember watching the Arrows on TV in London and being blown away by the song that screamed hit to me. With deep gratitude and sadness, wishing him a safe journey to the other side," Jett wrote. (ANI)

