Sonu Nigam scuffle case: Mumbai Police registers case against MLA's son

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI): Mumbai Police have registered a case against Swapnil Phaterpekar, son of Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Phaterpekar, on charges of voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint and endangering life in connection with a scuffle incident reported during singer Sonu Nigam's live concert in Chembur area on Monday night.

Swapnil is allegedly being held responsible for manhandling Sonu Nigam and his friends, police said, adding he will be called for an enquiry.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) on the basis of singer Sonu Nigam's complaint, the police said.

According to officials, the incident occurred at a concert in the Chembur area of Mumbai when Nigam was coming down from the stage.

DCP Hemrajsingh Rajput told reporters earlier, "After the live concert, Sonu Nigam was coming down from the stage when a man held him. After an objection, he pushed Sonu Nigam and two other men with him from the steps, and one of those two men sustained injuries. The accused's name is Swapnil Phaterpekar."

People with Sonu Nigam alleged that the local MLA's son attacked him while others at the spot claimed that it was a commotion for a selfie after the performance and not an attack. The exact situation is still not clear, sources told ANI.

Following the incident, Singer Sonu Nigam reached Chembur police station, and officials were in the process to record his statement.

Recalling the incident, Singer Sonu Nigam told the reporters, "After the concert, I was coming down from stage when a man held me. Then he pushed Hari & Rabbani who came to save me. Then I fell on steps."

"Rabbani (the injured one, who accompanied Sonu) could have died today if there were some iron rods lying down. He was pushed in such a way... you could see this in the video...Even I was about to fall," he said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Phaterpekar's daughter Suprada Phaterpekar also took to Twitter to deny the claims made by the singer.

She wrote, "As the organiser of the Chembur festival, I wish to shed light on some facts about the unfortunate incident that occurred at the end of Chembur Festival 2023. While Shri Sonu Nigam was being hurriedly ushered off the stage after delivering his performance, my brother was trying to take a selfie with him."

She added, "Due to the rush & furore, there was a commotion that ensued. The person who fell was taken to Zen hospital & was discharged after an examination. Shri Sonu Nigam is unhurt. On behalf of the organisation team, we have officially apologised to Sonu sir & his team for the unpleasant incident. Please do not believe any baseless rumours and those who are trying to politicize the matter."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi told ANI that the local MLA's son tried to reach out to Sonu Nigam after his performance for a selfie, but Sonu Nigam's bodyguard stopped him not knowing his identity.

"Later there was a minor scuffle between Bodyguard and MLA's son due to which one or two people fell from the stage. Meanwhile, MLA's daughter who is an ex-BMC corporator intervened and they were stopped. The injured were taken to hospital. So it's not an assault," Chaturvedi told ANI over the phone. (ANI)