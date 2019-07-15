Soulja Boy released from jail five months early

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): American rapper DeAndre Way, popularly known as Soulja Boy, is a free man once again! The artist was released from a Los Angeles jail on Sunday, after serving a little more than three months behind bars for a probation violation.

The 28-year-old rapper was originally sentenced to 240 days in the jail but was freed almost five months early due to good behaviour, time served and overcrowding, TMZ quoted the L.A. Sheriff's Department as saying.

Soulja was arrested in March for allegedly having firearms and ammunition, and a judge also stated that he failed to complete his court-ordered community service.

He was arrested a month later for violating his probation. At that time, a court spokesperson said that the rapper will have to complete 225 days of community service, having already completed 40 days, reported E! News.

After the sentencing, Soulja's lawyer Fred Minassian told E! News, "We're very thankful to the judge. The judge initially indicated that he would be sentenced for two years. We're very grateful the judge sentenced him to 240 days."

He added, "My client is pleased that this situation is behind him, he accepts the judge's sentence and is going to comply with all rules, regulations, and directives of the court and the probation department."

Soulja was also being charged with holding his ex-girlfriend captive in his garage, but prosecutors rejected those charges in June while he was locked up. (ANI)

