Stars grace Jennifer Lopez's rescheduled MSG concert

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): Stars came out for singer Jennifer Lopez's rescheduled Madison Square Garden (MSG) gig on Monday.

The gig was rescheduled after the concert witnessed a major power failure on Sunday.

Those in attendance included TV star Gayle King, broadcaster Hoda Kotb and Lopez's fiance Alex Rodriguez, reported Page Six.

"I'm so glad y'all came back tonight. We were gonna celebrate no matter what!" J.Lo told the crowd.

The singer, who will turn 50 on July 24, invited a lucky fan onstage for a lap dance and said, "Y'know what I like to do on my birthday? I like to give presents . . . You've gotta be generous!"

J.Lo also performed a duet with her daughter, Emme, on Monday.

According to Page Six, three front-row seats plus a J.Lo meet-and-greet was sold for a hefty USD 22,000 on the secondary market. (ANI)

