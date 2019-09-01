Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber and Stephen Baldwin
Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber and Stephen Baldwin

Stephen Baldwin reveals why Hailey, Justin Bieber want a religious wedding

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 13:26 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): Singer Justin Bieber and supermodel Hailey Bieber, who tied the knot in a secret courthouse ceremony in September 2018, are planning a traditional and religious second wedding, according to the model's father.
Hailey's father and actor Stephen Baldwin opened up about why his daughter and Justin want to have a religious second wedding.
The 53-year-old actor spilled some beans about the couple's wedding plans to TMZ, saying, "I just think that as Christians and as believers they understand that if you don't have the God's spirit working in your marriage it just makes it more and more difficult to make it work and have peace and find happiness."
"Weddings and marriage are supposed to be a holy commitment, one onto another," Baldwin added.
The doting father also said that he's super excited for the upcoming "very fun wedding" in South Carolina.
"They're going to have a lot of their pastor friends and their Christian friends around them this time," he said.
Baldwin shared that he only has one responsibility to focus on.
"My only job is just walking my princess down the aisle," he said, adding that the couple is looking at different venues right now and trying to "figure out which one is going to be the most fun for them and memorable."
Bieber has had a tough year, which he described as a "hard season" while giving his emotional performance at a Beverly Hills church on Wednesday night.
Despite his struggles, the singer's father-in-law shared that Bieber has "grown leaps and bounds in the past year as far as taking time to himself and making sure he's spending time with his wife and they're having fun."
"Many don't know that he's quite a family man, he loves family and kids and things like that," he added.
The couple secretly got hitched at a New York courthouse last September just two months after they got engaged, reported People.
A source close to Bieber recently told People that the pair have been preparing for their party for months. "They decided in May that they would get married in September, so they have been planning for a while," the source said, adding, "Hailey works with a planner."
On the work front, Bieber recently released a new song titled 'I Don't Care' with Ed Sheeran.
The duo's collaboration comes nearly four years after they worked on their hit single 'Love Yourself'.
Although Bieber hasn't released an album since 'Purpose' in 2015, he recently made his return to the stage during Ariana Grande's Coachella performance on April 21. Bieber joined her on stage and sang his hit track 'Sorry'. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 13:55 IST

Here's what Akshay Kumar's fan did for the star

New Delhi (India), Sept 1 (ANI): Fitness enthusiast Akshay Kumar who is known to inspire several people, recently shared a selfie with a fan Parbat from Dwarka who walked over 900 km and reached Mumbai in 18 days to meet the star on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 13:39 IST

Let me shine damn: Ariana Grande claps back at fan

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): American singer Ariana Grande clapped back at her haters who claimed that she autotunes her songs.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 13:10 IST

'Joker' receives eight-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker' received an eight-minute standing ovation at its Venice Film Festival premiere on Saturday night.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 12:54 IST

Varun Dhawan urges fans to go plastic-free

New Delhi (India), Sept 1 (ANI): Varun Dhawan who is in Bangkok these days shooting for his upcoming remake of 'Coolie No 1' urged "peers" to go plastic-free after he received an amazing gift from his co-star Jackky Bhagnani.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 12:04 IST

Ashley Graham flaunts growing baby bump during vacation with husband

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): American model and television Ashley Graham showed off her baby bump during her Labor Day vacation with husband Justin Ervin.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 12:01 IST

Jennifer Lopez went to this person for marriage advice!

Washington D.C [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): As singer-actor Jennifer Lopez prepares to tie the knot with Alex Rodriguez, she sought marriage advice from none other than Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 11:25 IST

Camila Cabello teases new music will be inspired by love

Washington D.C [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello is taking some inspiration from her current relationship status!

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 11:20 IST

Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling are now married!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): Singer Ellie Goulding tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Caspar Jopling. The Grammy-nominated singer married the art dealer on Saturday in North Yorkshire, England, reported People.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 11:01 IST

Bhumi Pednekar gets nostalgic as 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' clocks 2 years

New Delhi (India), Sept 1 (ANI): As Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer romantic comedy-drama 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' clocked 2 years of its release, the former shared throwback pictures to commemorate the special day.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 10:31 IST

Selena Gomez gives sneak-peek into making of her new album

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): American pop-singer Selena Gomez who is known to keep mum about her future projects, shared a behind-the-scenes look at the making of her forthcoming album.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 09:52 IST

Kendall Jenner, others sued for Fyre Festival payments

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): Supermodels Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski are among the many celebrities, who are officially sued by a bankruptcy trustee as a result of promoting the infamous Fyre Festival.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 09:36 IST

Amitabh Bachchan wraps up 'Jhund'

New Delhi (India), Sept 1 (ANI): Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who might be busy with some back to back projects, was clicked at the Mumbai Airport where he was heading to shoot some last shots for his upcoming film 'Jhund.'

Read More
iocl