Stephen Baldwin reveals why Hailey, Justin Bieber want a religious wedding

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): Singer Justin Bieber and supermodel Hailey Bieber, who tied the knot in a secret courthouse ceremony in September 2018, are planning a traditional and religious second wedding, according to the model's father.

Hailey's father and actor Stephen Baldwin opened up about why his daughter and Justin want to have a religious second wedding.

The 53-year-old actor spilled some beans about the couple's wedding plans to TMZ, saying, "I just think that as Christians and as believers they understand that if you don't have the God's spirit working in your marriage it just makes it more and more difficult to make it work and have peace and find happiness."

"Weddings and marriage are supposed to be a holy commitment, one onto another," Baldwin added.

The doting father also said that he's super excited for the upcoming "very fun wedding" in South Carolina.

"They're going to have a lot of their pastor friends and their Christian friends around them this time," he said.

Baldwin shared that he only has one responsibility to focus on.

"My only job is just walking my princess down the aisle," he said, adding that the couple is looking at different venues right now and trying to "figure out which one is going to be the most fun for them and memorable."

Bieber has had a tough year, which he described as a "hard season" while giving his emotional performance at a Beverly Hills church on Wednesday night.

Despite his struggles, the singer's father-in-law shared that Bieber has "grown leaps and bounds in the past year as far as taking time to himself and making sure he's spending time with his wife and they're having fun."

"Many don't know that he's quite a family man, he loves family and kids and things like that," he added.

The couple secretly got hitched at a New York courthouse last September just two months after they got engaged, reported People.

A source close to Bieber recently told People that the pair have been preparing for their party for months. "They decided in May that they would get married in September, so they have been planning for a while," the source said, adding, "Hailey works with a planner."

On the work front, Bieber recently released a new song titled 'I Don't Care' with Ed Sheeran.

The duo's collaboration comes nearly four years after they worked on their hit single 'Love Yourself'.

Although Bieber hasn't released an album since 'Purpose' in 2015, he recently made his return to the stage during Ariana Grande's Coachella performance on April 21. Bieber joined her on stage and sang his hit track 'Sorry'. (ANI)

