Stevie Wonder to undergo kidney transplant in September

Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): American singer Stevland Hardaway Morris popularly known by his stage name Stevie Wonder, will be taking a break from touring due to as he will undergo a kidney transplant in September.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 'Sunset' singer took a moment onstage at London's BST Festival on Saturday to break the news to the crowd.

The 69-year-old singer explained that he would still be performing in three more shows before going on a hiatus for the procedure in September.

Wonder also confirmed that he finally has a donor for a kidney transplant, which garnered him cheers from the crowd.

"I'm all good, I'm all good, all good, I have a donor and it's all good," he assured fans after informing them about the upcoming surgery.

"I want you to know, I came here to give you my love and thank you for your love. You ain't got to hear no rumours. I told you what's up. I am good. I love you and God bless you," he concluded. (ANI)

