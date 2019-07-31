Stockholm brawl: A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to assault charges

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Rapper A$AP Rocky who has been charged with assault following a street brawl in Stockholm on June 30, pleaded not guilty to assault charges in a Swedish court on Tuesday.

The rapper who maintains that he punched a man on the street in self defence has been detained in a Swedish prison since July 3.

On the opening day of the trial, Swedish prosecutors said that Rocky and two members of his entourage "deliberately, together and in agreement" attacked 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari by "kicking and beating him with a whole or part of a glass bottle while he lay on the ground," Variety cited CNN.

Prosecutors said that they had more than 500 pages of documents to back up their case.

The charges carry a possible prison sentence of two years; however, prosecutors are demanding 139,700 Swedish krona (USD 14,634) in damages.

Also, Jafari is seeking an additional 139,700 Swedish krona in damages for his injuries and lost income.

Earlier this month the rapper had released video footage of the altercation on his Instagram account, which he said proved his point that he was acting in self-defence.

However, the prosecutors allege that the video had been tampered and one of the clips was edited to omit the moment when the rapper's "security guard grabbed the victim by the neck and lifted him off the ground," Variety quoted CNN.

Rocky was due to perform across Europe in July at the popular Sonar Festival in Barcelona, but cancelled the remainder of his tour dates on July 10 after he was detained in a Swedish jail.

The next hearing in the trial is expected to take place on Thursday with witness testimony. (ANI)

