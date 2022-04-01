Sunidhi Chauhan announces her new song 'Ve Tu'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): Singer Sunidhi Chauhan will soon unveil her new song titled 'Ve Tu'.

The song's video features actors Shaheer Sheikh and Surbhi Jyoti.

Sharing the update, Sunidhi took to her Instagram account and wrote, "Kuch khaas coming your way soon! #VeTu only on @vyrloriginals."





Shaheer, too, expressed his excitement about the song.

Taking to his Instagram Story, he dropped a BTS picture from the shoot. In the image, the two can be seen dressed in Christian wedding outfits.



Digangana Suryavanshi is also a part of the song, which is directed by Jatinder Shah. (ANI)

