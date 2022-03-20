Sunny Kaushal, Nushrratt Bharuccha to come up with new love song 'Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI): Actors Sunny Kaushal and Nushrratt Bharuccha will be seen romancing each other in a new love song titled 'Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai'.

On Sunday, they took to their respective Instagram handles and unveiled the first official teaser of the song.





"Naye naye pyaar ka rang chhad raha hai! #KyaYehiPyaarHai teaser out now," Nushrratt captioned the clip.



The song is a joint collaboration of brothers Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik and is written by Rashmi Virag.

'Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai' will release on Monday.

For the unversed, Sunny and Nushrratt will also be seen together in the film 'Hurdang', which also features Vijay Varma. It is not specified by the makers whether the song is from Hurdang or a new music video. (ANI)

