Sunny Kaushal, Saiyami Kher to feature in Jubin Nautiyal's new song 'Dil Lauta Do'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): Actors Sunny Kaushal and Saiyami Kher will share screen space in singer Jubin Nautiyal's new song 'Dil Lauta Do'.

Sunny and Saiyami shot for the song's video earlier this month in Leh.

Speaking about the track, Sunny said, "The song is astounding and I was in love with it right from the first time i heard it. An old school vibe which gives me a great feeling of how the song will do! Shooting for this song was my first time in Leh and I'm in love."



Directed by Navjit Buttar, the music video will release on July 28 on T-Series' YouTube channel.

Sunny added, "The locations we shot at were perfect and they gave the right feel to the shoot. It took us time to acclimatise ourselves to the rough weather of Leh Ladakh but once that's done, it's a blast. Working with Saiyami too was a great experience and she is an amazing performer. What added to the fun was being a Punjabi and working with a Punjabi team."

Saiayami also expressed her excitement about the song.

"I am happy I could be a part of this song because I really liked it from the first time I heard it! The song turned out to look very beautiful and Sunny was great to work with because we got along really well," she said.

"I shot my first film in Ladakh and so it was extremely exciting to shoot this song there again! It's just a place which makes everything look very beautiful! I'm happy that we are a part of the song," she added. (ANI)

