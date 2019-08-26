Taylor Swift (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Taylor Swift (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Swift installs security cameras aiming at her butt following sexual assault

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 21:49 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 26 (ANI): American pop-singer Taylor Swift has installed security cameras aiming at her butt following sexual assault.
The 29-year-old singer recently sued a DJ who misbehaved with her in 2013.
Owing to her security, the singer has set up cameras so that "if something happens again, we can prove it with video footage from every angle."
Swift said she never wanted the 'traumatizing' assault made public, reported Fox News.
But the 59-year-old DJ David Mueller -- fired after she reported him for groping her -- sued for defamation, so she countersued for sexual assault.
Swift, in an interview with The Guardian, cited by Fox News, said: "You're supposed to behave yourself in court and say 'rear end.' The other lawyer was saying, 'When did he touch your backside?' And I was like, 'A--! Call it what it is!'"
Swift, who released new album 'Lover' on Friday, won the 2017 case two months before the #MeToo campaign took off. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 21:56 IST

