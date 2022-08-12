System of a Down meets Nooran Sisters in this glorious remix of 'Patakha Guddi'

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): It's time to brush up on your Bollywood moves and combine them with some headbanging action, as a viral video featuring an unlikely mashup between Armenian-American heavy metal band System of a Down and 'Patakha Guddi' fame singers, Nooran sisters, has been doing the rounds on the Internet.

The viral clip of the mashup was posted by YouTuber and guitarist Andre Antunes on his official YouTube channel. Andre is known for using clever video and music editing skills to showcase his creative aptitude.

For the mashup, Andre used a clip of Nooran Sisters, Sultana Nooran and Jyoti Nooran, from the Punjabi Music Awards 2015.

In it, the powerhouse duo was giving a cappella performance on 'Patakha Guddi', the song which they sang for the Imtiaz Ali directorial movie 'Highway'.

He remixed that a cappella song clip with an instrumental guitar performance of his own on some of System of a Down's chartbuster songs including 'I-E-A-I-A-I-O', 'Revenga', 'Chop suey' and 'B.Y.O.B', and the resultant mashup was just pure magic.

Andre perfectly matched the tempo of his guitar with Nooran Sisters' song, giving birth to a metal version of 'Patakha Guddi', which was fairly reminiscent of the style of music from System of a Down.

"What a kickass arrangement! Perfect execution and very catchy!" wrote one user.

Referring to System of a Down's lead vocalist, Serj Tankian, another user wrote, "Hey, they're very good! Serj Tankian should hire them as backup singers. :)"



System of a Down has been nominated for four Grammy Awards and their song 'B.Y.O.B.' won a Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance in 2006. The band went on hiatus in 2006 however, they reunited in 2010.

Previously, Andre has also done a remix of the same 'Patakha Guddi' clip with that of the American rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers, and that version too was immensely loved by listeners. (ANI)