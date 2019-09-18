Taylor Swift announces 2020 concert dates

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Here's good news for Swifties out there! The pop superstar is soon going on tour.

Taking to social media the ace crooner revealed her US and overseas performance dates for her Lover Fest.

"For me, the Lover album is open fields and sunsets and SUMMER. I want to celebrate the album and perform it live with you in a way that feels authentic to the music. I want to go to some places I haven't been, and play festivals for the first time in ages...and where we didn't have festivals, we made some," Swift wrote to her fans on social media Tuesday.

She will first perform at Werchter Boutique on June 20, 2020, in Werchter, Belgium.

From there Swift will head towards Germany, Norway, Denmark, Poland, France, Portugal and Brazil.

She will only give four performances in the United States and will be launching Lover Fest East (in Massachusetts) and West (in California), reported E-News.

Here's the complete list of Taylor Swift's 2020 US and international tour dates -

June 20 - Werchter Boutique (Werchter, Belgium)

June 24 - The Waldbuhne (Berlin, Germany)

June 26 - Oslo Sommertid (Oslo, Norway)

July 1 - Roskilde Festival (Roskilde, Denmark)

July 3 - Open'er Festival (Gdynia, Poland)

July 5 - Festival de Nimes (Nimes, France)

July 9 - NOS Alive (Oeiras, Portugal)

July 18 - Allianz Parque (Sao Paulo, Brazil)

July 25 - SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles, California)

July 26 - SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles, California)

July 31- Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts)

August 1- Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts) (ANI)

