Taylor Swift announces 'City of Lover' concert

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Days after cancelling her scheduled 2020 concerts, singer Taylor Swift on Friday announced her 'City of Lover' concert which is set to air on the ABC network.

The 'Love Story' singer made an official announcement about her one-hour-long special concert which she had shot back in September 2019 in Paris.

"Excited to announce the City of Lover Concert! We filmed my show in Paris in September and thought it'd be fun to share it with you," the 30-year-old singer tweeted.

The show will be aired on May 17 at 10 pm ET on the ABC network and will also be available on online video streaming platforms Disney Plus and Hulu from the next day.

This comes as a musical treat for the fans of the 'Bad Blood' singer as she had earlier called off all of her stage performances for his year in view of the coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)

