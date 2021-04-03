Taylor Swift announces 'Fearless' bonus tracks with anagrams

Washington [US], April 3 (ANI): Feeding into Swifties' love of Easter eggs and delving deeper into potential hidden meanings, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift shared a cryptic video announcing her 'Fearless' bonus tracks.

Swift's fans were in a social media frenzy on Friday after the singer dropped a teaser ahead of the release of Fearless (Taylor's Version).

The Grammy-winning hitmaker posted a mysterious video on her social media where a series of scrambled letters come out of an animated gold vault as cryptic music played in the background.

Along with the video, she wrote, "The vault door is about to be as unhinged as you'll think I am after you watch this video. Level: Expert. Happy decoding."



Her most dedicated fans accepted the challenge and decoded the video within minutes of her post with some believing that the star is hinting at the song titles of her six never-before-released tracks from the new album -- and perhaps a new track with singer Keith Urban.

"This is what I've decoded. One of the songs features KEITH URBAN," one fan wrote.



The two have previously collaborated on his track 'Highway Don't Care'.

Many fans think the following new songs will be included on the Fearless re-release: 'You All Over Me' featuring Maren Morris, 'We Were Happy', 'Bye, Bye, Baby', 'That's When', 'Mr. Perfectly Fine' and 'Don't You'.

One Twitter user speculated that 'Bye, Bye, Baby' is "Probably the new name of 'One Thing'" -- and several other Twitter users have been reacting to Swift's vault challenge with hillarious memes.

Last week, Swift dropped 'You All Over Me (From the Vault)' featuring Maren Morris. It marks the first of the new six tracks that will appear on the upcoming Fearless (Taylor's Version) -- set to debut this month, reported People magazine.

Fearless (Taylor's Version) will feature re-recordings of 20 songs from her sophomore album Fearless. Former Nashville record company Big Machine Label Group (where she first signed at age 15) previously owned the rights to the album following its November 11, 2008 release.



As per People magazine, during an appearance on Good Morning America in February, Swift revealed that the six new additions "almost made [it on] the original Fearless album."

Fearless (Taylor's Version) will release on April 9. (ANI)

