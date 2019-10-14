Taylor Swift, Antoni Porowski give BFF goals at Madonna concert

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): Singer Taylor Swift who was one of the eager spectators at the Madonna's Madame X tour was spotted having a gala time with her BFF Antoni Porowski.

The 29-year-old singer on Saturday night shared pictures on her Instagram stories to commemorate the special occasion, and wrote, "Thank you @Madonna for an outstanding show #MadameXTheatre. Shout out to the phenomenal dancers, singers, musicians, set designers, crew wardrobe, glam, and M who gave it EVERYTHING."

In the pictures, the 'Love Story' singer is seen pouting her bold red lips, with Porowski and other friends--including Ashley Avignone--also pictured in her selfie.

Giving us major fall fashion vibes, Swift was dressed comfortably in a pumpkin-spiced color sweater dress and boots.

"She looked happy and excited to be there," an insider said. "Fans were calling out to Taylor, but she was focused on the stage, clapping and dancing along."

Back in 2015, the two singers, Swift and Madonna stole the show when they performed a surprise duet at the iHeartRadio awards, reported E! News website. (ANI)

