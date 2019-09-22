Taylor Swift (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Taylor Swift (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Taylor Swift cancels Melbourn Cup performance after facing criticism from animal rights activists

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 03:39 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): America pop-star Taylor Swift has cancelled her performance at the 2019 Melbourne Cup after receiving backlash from animal rights activists.
Earlier the controversial Australian horse racing event announced that the 29-year-old Grammy winner would be headlining in early September but later they revealed on Saturday that she pulled out.
The 'Love Story' singer's decision of not performing comes after animal rights activists criticized her on social media for "endorsing animal abuse" by agreeing to perform, reported Fox News.
Michael Gudinski from the organising committee said in a statement online, "Regrettably, Taylor is no longer able to make it to this year's Melbourne Cup. Changes to her Asian promo schedule have made it logistically impossible for her to be here. To all of Taylor's fans, we hope to see Taylor in Australia in 2020."
Victoria Racing Club (VRC) Chief Executive Officer Neil Wilson added, "The VRC has learned that Taylor Swift is now unable to make the trip to Australia and therefore cannot be with us on Melbourne Cup Day. Obviously, this is disappointing for everyone. We understand how important the pre-Cup entertainment is and we look forward to providing an update shortly."
After Swift's name was attached to the event, animal rights group 'Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses', took to Twitter asking her to cancel her performance with its #NupToTheCup hashtag.
Until now six horses have died while racing in the Melbourne Cup, including an Irish racehorse that was euthanized on the racetrack last year after breaking its shoulder.
"Taylor Swift has put money before compassion by agreeing to perform at the 2019 Melbourne Cup. An event where at least 6 horses have been KILLED over the past 6 years," the activist group wrote on Facebook.
"With such huge success already, she could easily afford to not only say NO but use the opportunity to help the horses by speaking up against horse cruelty in the racing industry," they continued. "If Taylor Swift cares at all about other animals the way she appears to care about cats, she will cancel her show and make a strong statement that animal abuse is unacceptable." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 04:34 IST

Google honours mountaineer Junko Tabei with doodle on her 80th birthday

New Delhi (India), Sept 22 (ANI): Google on Sunday honoured Junko Tabei, the first Japanese woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest, on her 80th birthday with a cool animated doodle.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 03:43 IST

Kim Kardashian remembers her late father by taking look at old...

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): American beauty star Kim Kardashian took a trip down memory lane and remembered her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 02:53 IST

Bollywood fraternity pours in wishes for team 'Gully Boy'

New Delhi (India), Sept 22 (ANI): As soon as Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gully Boy' gets selected as India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards, wishes from a lot of people from the Bollywood fraternity poured in for the entire team for the feat.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 22:31 IST

Alia Bhatt prays for 'Gully Boy' winning the Oscars!

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Alia Bhatt is overwhelmed and excited as her film 'Gully Boy' has been picked as India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 21:46 IST

It's a proud moment: Ranveer Singh on 'Gully Boy's Oscar entry

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): As Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' was announced as India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards on Saturday, Ranveer Singh said the moment is a "proud" one for everyone associated with the film.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 20:59 IST

Jonathan Cheban admits to liking Tristan Thompson despite...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): Even though Tristan Thompson betrayed the Kardashians, close family friend Jonathan Cheban admits to liking his "vibe".

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 20:32 IST

Twitterverse goes gaga as 'Gully Boy' becomes India's Oscar entry

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): After Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Gully Boy' was announced as India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards, netizens praised the film's team on microblogging site Twitter.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 19:03 IST

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are lovey-dovey!

Washington DC [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): Actor Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are totally into each other.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:40 IST

B-town extends birthday greetings to Kareena Kapoor

New Delhi (India), Sept 21 (ANI): As Bollywood diva, Kareena Kapoor Khan turned a year older on Saturday, several B-town celebrities extended their heartfelt wishes to her.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:02 IST

'Gully Boy' becomes India's official entry to Oscars 2020

New Delhi (India), Sept 21 (ANI): Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' has been selected as India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards, which is scheduled to take place on February 9 next year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 17:01 IST

Renee Zellweger calls Judy Garland her 'childhood hero'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): Actor Renee Zellweger who will be seen acing the role of Judy Garland in the upcoming biopic 'Judy' recalled the late actor as her "childhood hero".

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 17:00 IST

Sonakshi Sinha's amusing rejoinder to trollers

New Delhi (India), Sept 21 (ANI): Sonakshi Sinha has been quite a hot topic on Twitter since Friday after she failed to answer a Ramayana-related question on reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Read More
iocl