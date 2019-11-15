Taylor Swift claims Scooter Braun, Scott Borchetta trying to cancel her AMA performance

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): Taylor Swift on Friday claimed that Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun of the Big Machina records are trying to cancel her plans of performing at the upcoming American Music Awards.

Moreover, the Grammy-winner also stated that they have "declined" the use of her music until Swift accepts that she won't re-record her songs in the future.

The 29-year old in a lengthy post shared on her Instagram story also disclosed that Netflix has created a documentary on her life. "Scott and Scooter have declined the use of my older music or performance footage for this project, even though there is no mention of either of them or Big Machine Records anywhere in the film," the singer's post read.

"Guys - It's been announced recently that the American Music Awards will be honoring me with the Artist of the Decade Award at this year's ceremony. I've been planning to perform a medley of my hits throughout the decade on the show. Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I'm not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I'm allowed to next year," she wrote.



Swift added that by sharing whatever is happening to her "could change the awareness level for other artists and potentially help them avoid a similar fate."



"This is WRONG. Neither of these men had a hand in the writing of those songs. They did nothing to create the relationship I have with my fans. So this is where I'm asking for your help," the singer stated.

Adding that she just wants to perform her "own music," Swift continued, "I've tried to work this out privately through my team but have not been able to resolve anything. Right now my performance at the AMAs, the Netflix documentary and any other recorded events I am planning to play until November of 2020 are a question mark."

"I love you guys and I thought you should know what's been going on," she signed off writing Taylor at the end.



