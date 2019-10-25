Taylor Swift (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Taylor Swift (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Taylor Swift dedicates her 13 years in industry to fans

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 10:25 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 25 (ANI): Taylor Swift has become quite a common name and her songs echo around the globe! Well, this didn't happen overnight. As she turned 13 in the industry, the crooner put out the most beautiful message for her fans which is sure to make you go aww!
With around seven albums and numerous melodies, Swift seemed in adulation of her fans whom she credited with all the success and the "support" which helped her stay true!
"I said in an interview 13 years ago "I'm just hoping that I have a second album that does as well as the first and someday get to be a headliner and always be the same person that I started out as," the singer began writing on Instagram.
She continued with a note of thanks for the fans who turned her into "a headliner".
"Scrolling through your posts today has me feeling all the feelings & I want to thank you. Because of you, there was a 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th and 7th album. You guys made me into a headliner because you wanted to see me play," she added.
"And your support all these years is what's helped me stay true to that kid I was when I started out," the 'Blank Space' crooner signed off.

Starting in 2016 with 'Tim McGraw', Swift has come a long way giving some of the hits including 'Love Story', 'I Knew You Were Trouble', 'You Belong With Me' among others.
Her work credits also include the latest album 'Lover' which dropped in August. Moreover, the singer is also set to embark on a tour beginning in June next year. With four renditions in the US, she will be heading to East (in Massachusetts) and West (in California).
Apart from music, she will also appear in and as 'Cats' alongside Rebel Wilson, James Corden, Jennifer Hudson. Directed by Oscar-winner Tom Hooper, the flick is slated to hit big screens on December 20 this year. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 10:22 IST

Deepika to play Draupadi for her next production 'Mahabharat'

New Delhi (India), Oct 25 (ANI): Deepika Padukone is set to travel back in time as she has been roped in to play Draupadi in upcoming feature 'Mahabharat'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 10:18 IST

Sharukh Khan: "feels like forever and seems like yesterday," on...

New Delhi (India), Oct 25 (ANI): On his 28th wedding anniversary, Shah Rukh Khan shared a monochrome picture with his wife Gauri Khan on social media, captioned "Feels like forever, seems like yesterday."

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 21:39 IST

Post Malone, Ariana Grande lead 2019 American Music Awards Nominations

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): The 2019 American Music Awards nominations have been announced and American singers Post Malone, Ariana Grande, and Billie Eilish are leading the awards with 7, 6 and 6 nominations, respectively.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 21:00 IST

Anupam Kher overwhelmed to meet his friend Robert De Niro

New Delhi (India), Oct 24 (ANI): Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is overwhelmed as he recently met his long-time friend and Hollywood star Robert De Niro at an event in Manhattan, New York.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 19:49 IST

Here's what Demi Moore thinks about stars who do not deserve...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): Even days after releasing her memoir, actor Demi Moore continued with jaw-dropping revelations about actors who do not deserve a higher paycheck.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 19:23 IST

Arunachal's fingerstyle guitarist making his way in Bollywood

New Delhi (India), Oct 24 (ANI): Taba Chake, a fingerstyle guitarist and singer-songwriter from Arunachal Pradesh has been enthralling music lovers with his lilting vocals and emotive lyrics.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 17:40 IST

'Pagalpanti' new song: John, Ileana recreate Salman's 'Tum Par...

New Delhi (India), Oct 24 (ANI): Bollywood actor John Abraham unveiled the first song of his upcoming comedy film, 'Pagalpanti' titled 'Tum par hum hai atke yaara' on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 15:04 IST

Madhuri Dixit Nene makes debut on YouTube with IIFA BTS video

New Delhi (India), Oct 24 (ANI): Joining the array of stars who have started their YouTube channel, Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit Nene too made a debut on the video-sharing platform on Thursday.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:52 IST

Benedict Cumberbatch starrer 'The Current War' gets release date in India

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon, Nicolas Hoult and Tom Holland starrer 'The Current War' is set to release in India on November 1, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:46 IST

Kristen Stewart opens up about playing Jean Seberg in her latest flick

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): Kristen Stewart, who is set to play the role of Jean Seberg in her upcoming film 'Seberg,' recently discuss the project ahead of its premiere at the London Film Festival.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:44 IST

Did Selena Gomez address Hailey Baldwin's supposed dig after her...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): Selena Gomez who dropped her second track 'Look at Her Now' on Wednesday, seemingly addressed the supposed criticism by her ex-boyfriendn Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:37 IST

Blake Lively makes 'picky' wish for husband Ryan Reynolds' birthday

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): 'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds who turned a year older on Wednesday, received a humorous wish from his wife, Blake Lively.

Read More
iocl