Singer Taylor Swift
Singer Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift downplays link to Harvey Weinstein

ANI | Updated: Aug 25, 2019 20:05 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): Singer Taylor Swift downplays link with disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who is facing five charges of rape, sexual assault, and 'predatory sexual assault' in New York.
Weinstein held producer credits for the movies 'One Chance' and 'The Giver,' both of which featured Swift -- in the former, a song, and in the latter, a supporting role. Swift also attended the premiere for 'The Giver.'
In an interview with the Guardian cited by Variety, the singer said that she never spent time with Weinstein alone.
"He'd call my management and be like, 'Does she have a song for this film?' And I'd be like, 'Here it is.'" Swift added that she would "get a vibe" from Weinstein and "would never vouch for him" and described his conduct as "a power thing."
"If you listen to the stories, he picked people who were vulnerable, in his opinion. It seemed like it was a power thing. So, to me, that doesn't say anything - that I wasn't in that situation," she continued.
Reasserting her position, she said, "I believe women who come forward, I believe victims who come forward, I believe men who come forward."
Swift also said that she regretted "not saying anything" during Trump's run for the presidency in 2016.
The singer also received flak from some progressives for her apolitical stance following the 2016 election, and for not condemning white nationalists who believed that she secretly supported their beliefs. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 19:40 IST

Jamie Foxx calls Sela Vave 'the next Beyonce'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): After parting ways with actress Katie Holmes, actor Jamie Foxx has been spending time with British Singer Sela Vave. Foxx can't stop raving about her and he's telling his close friends, "She's the next Beyonce."

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 18:03 IST

Teaser of Sonam Kapoor starrer 'The Zoya Factor' out now

New Delhi (India), Aug 25 (ANI): The official teaser of Abhishek Sharma's 'The Zoya Factor' starring Sonam Kapoor in the lead role was released on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 17:33 IST

Carrie Fisher heart of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker', says...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): Actress Carrie Fisher who played Leia for the last time in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' is the 'heart' of the final installment in the Skywalker saga, said director J.J Abrams during D23's Walt Disney Studios panel on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 17:32 IST

Tom Brady, Mario Lopez go gaga over Mark Wahlberg's ripped abs

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): American actor-producer Mark Wahlberg is setting the temperature soaring by flaunting his abs while working out in the gym.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 17:31 IST

Eddie Money suffering from stage 4 esophageal cancer

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): Hollywood singer Edward Joseph Mahoney popularly known as Eddie Money is suffering from stage 4 esophageal cancer.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 17:29 IST

This Nigerian artist turns leftover food into art

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): Nigerian artist Haneefah Adam is earning accolades from all quarters for her art. Turning waste in to wonder she uses leftover food to create masterpieces.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 15:53 IST

Taylor Swift says her relationship with Joe Alwyn 'isn't up for...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 25 : Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift opened up about her ultra-private relationship with actor Joe Alwyn and also explained the reason why they like to keep their association incredibly private.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 15:15 IST

Shawn Mendes apologises for 'racially insensitive' comments

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): Singer Shawn Mendes apologised for some old "racially insensitive" posts as he was asked about his older tweets by a fan during a Q and A session.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 14:24 IST

Here's what Michelle and Barack Obama have been listening to this summer!

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Barack and Michelle Obama are sharing their favourite summer tunes and their music taste is on point!

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 13:52 IST

Tom Holland opens up about 'Spider-Man's' future amid Disney-Sony rift

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): Actor Tom Holland recently opened up about 'Spider-Man's' future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), following the news of Disney and Sony failing to reach a deal on new films of the iconic superhero franchise.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 13:40 IST

'Cruella' first look: Emma Stone goes all punk rock as Cruella de Vil

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): The first look of Disney's upcoming film 'Cruella' is finally out and it features Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone channelling her sinister side.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 13:21 IST

'Batla House' unstoppable at box office, crosses Rs 75 cr mark

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): John Abraham's latest outing 'Batla House' continued its winning streak at the box office and crossed the Rs 75 crore mark on its second Saturday.

Read More
iocl