Taylor Swift (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Taylor Swift drops new single 'Lover' from upcoming album

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 15:04 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 16 (ANI): With just a week left for her album 'Lover' to hit the stand, Taylor Swift has dropped her latest single of the same name.
Swift's latest release is rather slow and more of a romantic melody which makes it a standout from her earlier releases including 'You Need to Calm Down' and 'ME!'.
While the lyrics do make it seem like the song is an ode to someone from Swift, the singer hasn't made it clear though.
The 29-year old first teased about the release of the song a few days back while receiving the inaugural Icon Award at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards.
Before leaving the stage, Swift announced, "I also just wanted to tell you, there's so much that I'm excited about coming up in the next 12 days until my album comes out."
She continued, "The album comes out on August 23rd, but I wanted to tell you guys tonight that on the 16th, on Friday, I have a new song called 'Lover' that is coming out, and I'm so excited. I love you."
As her upcoming stints, Swift is all set to grace the MTV Video Music Awards with her performance later this month. She has been nominated for 10 awards and is also set to share "world premiere performance" onstage, according to MTV.
The 'Blank Space' singer has also stepped into the movie world as she is starring in an upcoming film titled 'Cats' which will release this December. (ANI)

