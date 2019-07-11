Taylor Swift emerges as highest-paid celebrity on Forbes Celebrity 100 list

Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): Singer Taylor Swift has topped the Forbes' Celebrity 100 list and emerged as the highest-paid celebrity with her 2019 estimated earnings to be over USD 185 million.

This is the second time after 2016 that Swift has surpassed all the celebrities which makes her first music artist to outstrip others twice on the list, reported Variety.

Swift's 2018 'Reputation' tour became the highest-grossing tour in the US history collecting over USD 266.1 million.

Other celebrities on the list include beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner leading the list at No. 2 with estimated earnings of USD 170 million and Kanye West who stood at No.3 with earning over USD 150 million.

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran also joined the top 5 standing at the fifth position with USD 110 million.

No celebrity from the film fraternity made it to the top 10 with Dwayne Johnson becoming the first actor to be on the list at No. 15.

Others coming in the top 20 included Roger Federer, Howard Stern (No. 12, with $93 million), J.K. Rowling (No. 13, with $92 million), Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, LeBron James, Rush Limbaugh, Elton John (No. 19, with $84 million), and Jay-Z and Beyonce (tied at No. 20 through marriage and business alliances, with an estimated $81 million each). (ANI)

