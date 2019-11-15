Taylor Swift fans start online petition against Scooter Braun, Scott Borchetta

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): Just hours after singer Taylor Swift blasted about Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta on social media for supposedly not allowing her access to her older music for an upcoming American Music Awards performance and a Netflix special, thousands of her fans rallied in her support.

The frenzy fans of the 'Love Story' singer started an online petition and have gathered upwards of 35,000 signatures in the past three hours, calling on Braun, Borchetta and investment firm The Carlyle Group to stop holding Swift's art as a hostage, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

In the petition, one of the fans Jade Rossi called out alleging sexism, misuse of power and blackmail.

The appeal is one the fastest-growing petitions on the platform this month, says Michael Jones, managing director of campaigns, Change.org, in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, the singer took to social media to reveal that her November 24 American Music Awards performance celebrating her Artist of the Decade honour and an upcoming Netflix documentary on her recent career "are a question mark."

She wrote, "I've been planning to perform a medley of my hits throughout the decade on the show. Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I'm not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I'm allowed to next year." (ANI)

