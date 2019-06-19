Taylor Swift and Katy Perry
Taylor Swift and Katy Perry

Taylor Swift feels 'so much lighter' after ending feud with Katy Perry

ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2019 13:42 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Singers Taylor Swift and Katy Perry have put their feud in the past and there's no more bad blood between the two.
The music icons came together for Swift's 'You Need To Calm Down' music video, which released on Monday. In the video, which stands for the LGBTQ+ community and equal rights for women, the singers share a hug.
The duo had been in a feud for the past few years, reportedly over backup dancers. Swift's song 'Bad Blood' is also rumoured to be about her prolonged quarrel with Perry. Perry's 'Swish Swish' is said to be her response, reported E! News.
After reconciling, Swift opened up about being on "good terms" with Perry. Following the release of the new music video, Swift was called to the UK's Capital Breakfast to talk about reconnecting with the 'Never Really Over' singer.
During the interaction, Swift shared that she and Perry have actually been on good terms "for a while."
It all began in May 2018 when Perry sent Swift a literal olive branch before her 'Reputation' tour kicked off.
"She and I have really been on good terms for a while. She sent me a really nice note and an olive branch like an actual olive branch to my tour when it started, the Reputation Stadium Tour, a while ago," Swift explained.
"From that point on we've been on good terms," the 29-year-old singer added.
The pop star recalled how she and Perry sorted out everything, something Perry made a reference to when she shared a picture of a plate of chocolate chip cookies with the words "Peace at last" written in red icing.
"Then we saw each other at a party and walked up to each other and hugged it out and talked about things, and then we saw each other again and hung out at another party and it was just like something felt so much lighter about my life when things became really good between us," the songstress added.
Swift also revealed that she and Perry have been on good terms for a while but wanted to make sure they were "solid" before announcing their reconciliation.
"And, you know, she and I have been fine for a while and really on good terms but we didn't know if we were ever gonna really tell people about it. We wanted to make sure that was solid between us before we ever made the public aware," she said.
On Monday, Perry shared photos from her time on set of Swift's latest music video, making a reference to their friendship. "This meal is BEEF-free," the star captioned photos of herself dressed in the burger dress she sported at the 2019 Met Gala.
Perry previously revealed that she'd be "open" to working with Swift while speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 09:08 IST

Farhan Akhtar shares sneak peek from workout session for 'Toofan'

New Delhi (India), June 19 (ANI): Seems like Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character in the upcoming film 'Toofan'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 04:40 IST

Royals usher in day 1 of the Ascot races in style

Ascot [UK], Jun 19 (ANI): Top hats, plumes of feathers and flowers were the order of the day as the British Royalty enjoyed day one of the Royal Ascot here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 23:47 IST

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's lookalike- Shashikant Pedwal

New Delhi (India), June 18 (ANI): The uncanny similarities that Shashikant Pedwal shares with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan will leave you awestruck. His mannerism, usage of words, dress sense, spectacles, and of course the looks will make you feel that he is none other than senior Bachchan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 23:36 IST

Another woman accuses Cuba Gooding Jr. of 'sexual assault'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of sexual assault by a blogger Claudia Oshry.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 22:36 IST

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend share skincare products with each other

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend share skincare products with each other.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 22:27 IST

Olivia Wilde, Jon Hamm roped in for Clint Eastwood's 'Richard Jewell'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Olivia Wilde and Jon Hamm have joined Clint Eastwood's already star-studded upcoming film "Richard Jewell."

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 21:14 IST

'The Rock' shares pearl of wisdom at 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Dwayne Johnson presented with the Generation Award at 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday shared some valuable advice with his fans.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 20:26 IST

Britney Spears working hard to shed the pounds

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Revealing that she does not like cardio, pop star Britney Spears shared a video of her workout on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 20:16 IST

Leslie Mann joins Noel Coward's 'Blithe Spirit' adaptation

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Leslie Mann has been roped in to star in adaptation fantasy 'Blithe Spirit' based on the renowned play by Noel Coward.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 20:00 IST

Hrithik Roshan pens heartfelt note for Farhan Akhtar as...

New Delhi (India), June 18 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan penned a heartfelt note for friend Farhan Akhtar as 'Lakshya' clocks 15 years of its release today. The actor expressed his love for the film and how it tied them together in a strong bond of friendship.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 19:48 IST

Varun Dhawan setting temperature high with recent post

New Delhi (India), June 18 (ANI): Bollywood's heartthrob Varun Dhawan is setting the temperature soaring and his recent post is a proof of it.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 19:39 IST

President Trump jokes about his wife Melania Trump, calls her 'It'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): American President Donald Trump leaves no stone unturned to praise his wife First Lady Melania Trump. Recently, he joked about his wife calling her 'It'.

Read More
iocl