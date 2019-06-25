Taylor Swift files to trademark her cats' names

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 25 (ANI): Taylor Swift's undying love for cats is no secret. The singer owns three cats and a lot of her Instagram posts are dedicated to her precious little cuddle buddies.

Taking her affection to the next level, the 29-year-old singer is all set to get her cats' names trademarked.

According to the court documents obtained by TMZ, the 'ME!' singer has applied for the trademark, "Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Swift."

Benjamin Button is a recent addition to her family. The singer adopted the cat after he featured in her 'ME!' video earlier this year.

Talking about her love for cats, Swift will also be seen in the feature adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical 'Cats'. She will share the screen space with Rebel Wilson, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, and Ian McKellen. (ANI)

