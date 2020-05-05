Taylor Swift gifts care package to nurse celebrating her birthday amid COVID-19

Washington D.C.[USA], May 5 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift sent a nurse who travelled to New York City, as Covid-19 raged, a sweet care package for her birthday to thank her for her tireless work.

According to Fox News, a fan named Whitney Hilton took to Twitter to share photos of a box of merchandise that Swift sent along with a personalised, handwritten note.

The note read, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! I wanted to send you some presents and to let you know I am so grateful for you. I can't thank you enough for risking your life to help people and for spreading the message loudly that people need to hear, about taking this seriously. Also, I saw the photo of you from my show! Thank you for coming!! I would love to give you a hug next time and thank you in person. With love and admiration, Taylor."



As per her accompanying tweet, Whitney travelled to work as a nurse in New York City, one of the worst Covid-affected American cities.

"I need to PUBLICLY THANK TAYLOR SWIFT @taylorswift & @taylornation13 @treepaine for sending me a box full of Merch & a PERSONALIZED LETTER from Taylor herself for my 30th birthday/for going to NYC to help as a nurse. This was quite literally the BEST DAY OF MY LIFE," she wrote.

Whitney, on Monday, followed up the post with a video showing the moment she was surprised with the contents of the box during what appears to be a family birthday party. Everyone in the room is wearing masks and begins screaming at the sight of a handwritten letter from the musician. Whitney herself jumps up and down and runs into her kitchen, where she collapses on the floor out of excitement.

She captioned the video, "THANK YOU @taylorswift FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART!!!!!! I apologize for the out of body experience you are about to see. I needed to CALM DOWN" she added, referencing Swift's 2019 track. (ANI)

