Taylor Swift gives glimpse of her romantic side at Saturday Night Live

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Pop-star Taylor Swift showed her romantic side when she performed on Saturday Night Live.

The singer performed her new single from her latest album 'Lover', which is believed to be about her relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, reported E-News.

Swift performed 'Lover' on a brightly lit green piano while wearing a green turtleneck and green hoop earrings. She debuted the song 'False God', and wore a black blazer over a black V-neck shirt and black sparkling pants. She was accompanied by a saxophonist and three backup singers.

Following the live broadcast, Swift, still dressed in her black outfit, joined the cast at their after-party at Zuma. She was accompanied by Alwyn beside her.

Swift and Alwyn have been dating for three years but are rarely seen together, as they prefer to keep their relationship low profile. (ANI)

