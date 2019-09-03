Taylor Swift has the 'biggest smile' after Demi Lovato praises her new album

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): Seems like singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who recently reconciled with fellow singer Katy Perry after a long-time feud, is in the spirit to mend some old relationships.

Swift recently took to her Instagram stories to reply to singer Demi Lovato, who praised the star for her new album 'Lover'.

Lovato on Monday shared the "jam" she's been bopping to and it was none other than Swift's hit song 'Cruel Summer' from her newly released album 'Lover'.

Despite speculation that the singers were not on good terms, Lovato made it clear that those rumours couldn't be farther from the truth as she supported Swift's new album. She went on to compliment Swift and squash rift rumours between the two.

"Life's too short for women to not support other women. Especially when women release great music. Great job @taylorswift," Lovato captioned her Instagram Story, along with a heart, praise hands and clapping hands emojis.



The 27-year-old star's post caught Taylor's attention and she re-posted it to her own Instagram account.

"This is so awesome and put the biggest smile on my face. Thank you @ddlovato," the singer shared on Instagram story.



At the 2019 MTV VMAs, fans of the two singers believed that they were not on good terms, especially after Lovato shared a cryptic message on the photo-sharing application, reported E! News.

"I skipped the VMA's for a REASON. Well that and I just hate award shows," Lovato posted on her Instagram Story on August 26.

It didn't take long for fans to call out Lovato for "throwing shade" at Swift, who won big that night. However, the 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer set the record straight that she wasn't dissing anyone.

"Btw... I didn't 'shade' anyone last night. My REASON for not going is because I'm literally living my dream being on Will & Grace rn so stop reaching," Lovato said.

Lovato also previously sided with her new music manager, Scooter Braun, in his public feud with Swift earlier this year over his purchase of Swift's music catalogue when he acquired Big Machine Label Group.

Back in June, Lovato weighed in on the Braun and Swift drama. The 27-year-old singer, who recently signed with Braun, took to Instagram Stories to side with the music manager.

"I have dealt with bad people in this industry and Scooter is not one of them. He's a good man. Personally, I'm grateful he came into my life when he did. Please stop 'dragging' people or bullying them. There's enough hate in this world as it is," she shared.

But despite everything that's happened in recent months, looks like Swift and Lovato are putting their rift aside and focusing on uplifting each other. (ANI)

