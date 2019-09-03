Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift
Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has the 'biggest smile' after Demi Lovato praises her new album

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 05:54 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): Seems like singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who recently reconciled with fellow singer Katy Perry after a long-time feud, is in the spirit to mend some old relationships.
Swift recently took to her Instagram stories to reply to singer Demi Lovato, who praised the star for her new album 'Lover'.
Lovato on Monday shared the "jam" she's been bopping to and it was none other than Swift's hit song 'Cruel Summer' from her newly released album 'Lover'.
Despite speculation that the singers were not on good terms, Lovato made it clear that those rumours couldn't be farther from the truth as she supported Swift's new album. She went on to compliment Swift and squash rift rumours between the two.
"Life's too short for women to not support other women. Especially when women release great music. Great job @taylorswift," Lovato captioned her Instagram Story, along with a heart, praise hands and clapping hands emojis.

The 27-year-old star's post caught Taylor's attention and she re-posted it to her own Instagram account.
"This is so awesome and put the biggest smile on my face. Thank you @ddlovato," the singer shared on Instagram story.

At the 2019 MTV VMAs, fans of the two singers believed that they were not on good terms, especially after Lovato shared a cryptic message on the photo-sharing application, reported E! News.
"I skipped the VMA's for a REASON. Well that and I just hate award shows," Lovato posted on her Instagram Story on August 26.
It didn't take long for fans to call out Lovato for "throwing shade" at Swift, who won big that night. However, the 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer set the record straight that she wasn't dissing anyone.
"Btw... I didn't 'shade' anyone last night. My REASON for not going is because I'm literally living my dream being on Will & Grace rn so stop reaching," Lovato said.
Lovato also previously sided with her new music manager, Scooter Braun, in his public feud with Swift earlier this year over his purchase of Swift's music catalogue when he acquired Big Machine Label Group.
Back in June, Lovato weighed in on the Braun and Swift drama. The 27-year-old singer, who recently signed with Braun, took to Instagram Stories to side with the music manager.
"I have dealt with bad people in this industry and Scooter is not one of them. He's a good man. Personally, I'm grateful he came into my life when he did. Please stop 'dragging' people or bullying them. There's enough hate in this world as it is," she shared.
But despite everything that's happened in recent months, looks like Swift and Lovato are putting their rift aside and focusing on uplifting each other. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 06:31 IST

Kevin Hart undergoes surgery after suffering major injuries in car crash

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): American comedian and actor Kevin Hart successfully underwent surgery following a late-night car crash that left him with "major back injuries."

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 06:03 IST

Cara Delevingne feels she's a better person when she's 'in love'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): Supermodel Cara Delevingne feels that she is a better person when she's "in love" and is happy sharing her life with someone special.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 05:24 IST

Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter are 'very happy together'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus, who recently parted ways from her husband and actor Liam Hemsworth, has found new love in Kaitlynn Carter!

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 04:31 IST

Nashville school bans 'Harry Potter' series, stating risk of...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): In a surprising move, a Catholic school in Nashville, Tennessee, banned the 'Harry Potter' series, claiming the risk of "conjuring evil spirits."

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 04:03 IST

Here's how Bhumi Pednekar ruined Kartik Aaryan's 'full-on diet'

New Delhi [India], Sep 3 (ANI): No matter how flawless, fit and larger than life they may seem, celebrities love binging on their favourite food just like the rest of us, and that's what makes them relatable.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 03:57 IST

Pete Davidson, Margaret Qualley spotted spending quality time together

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): Shortly after rumours of actor-comedian Pete Davidson dating 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' fame Margaret Qualley surfaced, the two were seen getting cozy and spending some quality time together in Venice, Italy.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 02:00 IST

And now, get ready to relive your favourite moments from 'Koffee...

New Delhi [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Ace filmmaker Karan Johar's popular chat show 'Koffee with Karan', which concluded its sixth season in February, is coming back to TV already!

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 01:31 IST

Riteish Deshmukh makes eco-friendly Ganesha idol at home

New Delhi (India), Sep 3 (ANI): Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations come with a number of environmental issues and risks as thousands of people immerse the idols made of Plaster of Paris and toxic paints that do not dissolve in water properly and end up polluting and choking the already dying water bodie

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 23:27 IST

Bachchans, Vidya Balan, Sachin Tendulkar arrive at Antilia for...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The Ambanis on Monday hosted Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their home Antilia, which saw several members from the film fraternity.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:43 IST

Harshvardhan Kapoor shows love for sisters Sonam, Rhea with tattoos

New Delhi (India), Sept 2 (ANI): Harshvardhan Kapoor opted for the best way to express his affection for sisters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:08 IST

Bollywood celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi in full swing

New Delhi (India), Sept 2 (ANI): A number of Bollywood celebrities put their best step forward to celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 18:56 IST

Here's how John Singleton's friends are honouring the late filmmaker

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 2 (ANI): Several friends of American film director John Singleton have joined hands to judge a short film contest created to honour the late filmmaker.

Read More
iocl