Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, St. Vincent excluded as Grammy nominees for Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour'

Washington [US], December 6 (ANI): The Recording Academy on Sunday shared an update on its site about the upcoming Grammy awards and withdrew several names of the nominees, including Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent (Annie Clark) for their role as songwriters on Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour'.

According to Billboard, this revision by The Recording Academy was made after the Grammy nominations were announced on November 23, where Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent were listed as album of the year nominees for their role as songwriters on Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour'.

This raised concerns with some as the three songwriters were reportedly not actively involved in the creation of 'Sour'.

And according to Billboard, it's simply a case that Rodrigo and her frequent collaborator-producer Daniel Nigro interpolated an old song of theirs.



Academy statement on the subject reads, "During the submission process, the Academy received credits from the label for the track 'deju vu.' Last week, we received the correct credits from the label that recognize Annie Clark, Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift as songwriters of an interpolation on the track, 'deja vu.' In keeping with current Grammy guidelines, as songwriters of an interpolated track, Clark, Antonoff and Swift are not nominees in the album of the year category for Sour. Antonoff and Swift are nominated in the category for Swift's album, evermore."

Billboard informed that one of the biggest hits of 'Sour'--'deja vu' includes an interpolation of 'Cruel Summer', a song that Swift, Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent co-wrote for Swift's 2019 album, 'Lover'.

Another track on Rodrigo's album, '1 step forward, 3 steps back', contains an interpolation of 'New Year's Day', a song Swift and Antonoff co-wrote for Swift's 2017 album, 'Reputation'.

The song was listed correctly when the label submitted Rodrigo's entry, according to the Academy.

Despite being pulled out as Grammy nominees for Rodrigo's 'Sour', Swift, Vincent and Antonoff have still listed as album of the year nominees for their work on Swift's 'Evermore', Antonoff for producer of the year, non-classical and Vincent for best alternative music album for 'Daddy's Home'. (ANI)

