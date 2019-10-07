Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn step out for date night

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn made a rare public appearance together after she performed on Saturday Night Live (SNL).

The couple, who were dressed to the nines, arrived hand in hand for an after-party at Zuma in New York City, reported Us Weekly.

The 29-year-old singer and the 28-year-old actor kept close and smiled as they headed into the restaurant. Before the after-party, Alwyn was present in the crowd as Swift sang 'Lover' and 'False God' during SNL.

Swift and Alwyn's outing marked the first time they have been seen together since the Grammy-winning singer released 'Lover' in August. Several songs on the album reference marriage, romance and that the two are engaged.

Swift even fuelled the romance speculation by sporting a diamond ring on Saturday night, but the star was rocking the sparkler on her right hand.

Swift and Alwyn first sparked romance rumours in May 2017. Insiders previously told Us Weekly that she "really believes" that the actor is "The One for her."

"She wants to get engaged to him. She just doesn't feel as though she has to impress anyone at this point. Joe feels privileged that he gets to be with Taylor. And he is happy being out of the spotlight," the source said in March 2018.

A second source told the outlet that the pair is a "very low-key and normal" couple.

"They work out, watch movies together and have friends over. She's much happier without her personal life out in the open. She credits Joe for that and realizes how much better off she is," the source said in December.

Swift previously spoke about her relationship with the actor and made it clear that it "isn't up for discussion" during an interview with The Guardian's Weekend magazine.

"If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we'd be talking about it -- but it's just that it goes out into the world. That's where the boundary is, and that's where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable," Swift told the outlet in August. (ANI)

