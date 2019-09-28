Taylor Swift, Katy Perry among others to perform at Jingle Ball tour

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): Two pop-icons Taylor Swift and Katy Perry are all set to perform at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour this holiday season.

The 12-city tour will kick off on December 1 in Tampa, Florida, reported Fox News.

Apart from the singers, the star-studded lineup tour will also witness ace musicians like Billie Eilish, BTS, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Sam Smith, Camila Cabello, Khalid, Halsey, the Jonas Brothers, 5 Seconds of Summer, Normani, Charlie Puth, French Montana, Dan + Shay and Monsta X.

The frenzy fans can catch a glimpse of their favourite stars live in Inglewood, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago and Atlanta, according to iHeartMedia, which announced the news on Friday, as cited by Fox News.

The tour will conclude on December 22 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (ANI)

