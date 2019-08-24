Taylor Swift (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Taylor Swift makes Sirius XM Performance memorable for fans

Aug 24, 2019

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): American pop-powerhouse Taylor Swift's recent performance at Sirius XM's Manhattan headquarters on Friday was a memorable one for her fans.
The singer belted out acoustic versions of tracks from her latest album, 'Lover' including 'The Archer' and 'You Need to Calm Down' on a pink guitar decorated with hearts, reported People.
In addition to her grand performance, the 'Love Story' singer also answered a number of questions by several of her enthusiastic fans. One of her fans asked 'if there was a particular piece of advice she wishes she could give her teenage self following more than a decade of accumulated wisdom and experience.'
The singer responded with an explanation: "I treated life like it was a report card like I was being graded on every single moment of every single day. And if I got less than an A-, I pretty much felt completely worthless. I still struggle with that every day. But what I would say is that life is not a report card. You're not being graded on this moment to moment. Go easy on yourselves, kids. Be kind to yourselves."
In response to the second part of the question, she confessed that children in 2019 face much difficulty than she did while growing up in the pre-social media age.
Speaking to a crowd comprising mostly young teenage fans, she advised them to go slow and steady on the Facetuning part, for the sake of their self-image. "You don't need to look like a filter. You're great."
Apart from these, her latest album was also a point of discussion during the concert. Though she was unable to mention her favourite songs amongst the ones released, she was able to pick a lyrical passage that was particularly meaningful.
She recited lines from the track 'Death By a Thousand Cuts': "Our songs, our films, united we stand/Our country, guess it was a lawless land/Quiet my fears with the touch of your hand/Paper cut stains from our paper-thin plans."
She also recited the emotional track 'Soon You'll Get Better, a collaboration with the Dixie Chicks. The song is a stirring tribute to her mother, Andrea, chronicling her strength and struggles amid her cancer battle.
"That's a song I don't know if I'll ever play it live," she admitted. "It's just really difficult for me. It was hard to write. It's hard to sing. It's hard to listen to for me. But sometimes, music is like that. Sometimes it's not just about stuff that was pleasant to feel."

