Taylor Swift, image courtesy, Instagram
Taylor Swift pens letter to Tennessee Senator urging to increase LGBTQ protection

ANI | Updated: Jun 01, 2019 16:04 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 1 (ANI): American singer Taylor Swift who showed support for the LGBTQ community by donating some amount in April, wrote a letter to Senator Lamar Alexander urging them to consider increased protections for the community.
Ahead of "LGBT Pride Month" in June, the singer wrote a letter on her Twitter handle on Friday night asking the senator to support the community as well as the equality act, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.
"I'm writing to you today in anticipation of a very important vote coming up," the singer wrote.
"As you know, the House just passed the Equality Act, which would protect LGBTQ people from discrimination in the workplace, in their homes and in schools. For American citizens to be denied jobs or housing based on who they love or how they identify, in my opinion, is un-American and cruel."
She further went on to write, "The refusal in our own State's legislature to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination has the serious potential to cripple us from bringing new jobs to Tennessee."
The 29-year-old singer appreciated the efforts of several companies who have signed open letters to Tennessee lawmakers opposing the anti-LGBTQ "Slate of Hate" legislature that poses great risks.
"I personally reject this President's stance that his administration 'supports equal treatment of all,' but that the Equality Act, 'in its current form is filled with poison pills that threaten to determine parental and conscience rights.'"
"No, one cannot take the position that one supports a community while condemning it in the next breath as going against "conscience" or "parental rights," Swift continued.
Laying more stress on her point, Swift said, "That statement implies that there is something morally wrong with you being anything other than heterosexual or cisgender, which is an incredibly harmful letter to send to a nation full of healthy and loving families with same-sex, non-binary or transgender parents, sons or daughters."
Asking the senator to extend out their support to the Equality Act, she wrote, "Please, please think about the lives you could change for the better if you were to vote to support the Equality Act in the Senate and prohibit this harsh and unfair discrimination."
Extending her full support, Swift made a donation to the GLAAD advocacy group, of which she has been a longtime supporter. GLAAD President Sarah Kate Ellis said, "Taylor Swift continues to use her platform to speak out against discrimination and create a world where everyone can live the life they love. GLAAD is so thankful for her donation to support our advocacy efforts and for her ongoing work to speak out for what is fair, just, and LGBTQ inclusive."
"In today's divisive political and cultural climate, we need more allies like Taylor, who send positive and uplifting messages to LGBTQ people everywhere," Elllis concluded. (ANI)

