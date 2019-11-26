Taylor Swift performs with Halsey and Camila Cabello at AMAs

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 25 (ANI): Singer Taylor Swift set the stage on fire with her stellar performance at the 2019 American Music Awards along with Halsey and Camila Cabello.

According to People magazine, she started her performance with the female-empowerment anthem 'The Man' from her newest album 'Lover' in a white button-down shirt with the names of her past albums written across it.

After ripping the white top off, Swift began by singing 'Love Story' from 'Fearless' in a sparkly golden leotard, brandishing a microphone reading "Lover."

The 29-year-old singer followed the track with renditions of 'Red's' "I Knew You Were Trouble" and 1989's 'Blank Space.'

Other singers Halsey and Cabello then joined the songstress for a rendition of 'Shake It Off' -- reminiscent of Swift's Reputation tour when Charli XCX and Cabello would join her on stage to perform the track each night.

Swift's performance comes amid her ongoing public feud with her former label Big Machine Label Group and Braun (who acquired the label earlier this year). (ANI)

