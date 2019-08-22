Taylor Swift (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Taylor Swift (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Taylor Swift plans to re-record old songs following Scooter Braun controversy

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:57 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Following her controversy with music manager Scooter Braun, Taylor Swift is planning to re-record her old tracks.
Stopping by 'CBS Monday Morning' show, Swift was asked by the interviewer Tracy Smith whether she would re-record her old songs to which she replied, "Oh yeah."
"That's a plan?" Smith further asked.
"Oh, absolutely," Variety quoted the singer as affirming.
However, she didn't explain whether she would go re-recording the whole catalog or just a few out of the stock.
Swift's statements came following her dispute with Braun which surfaced in July. The 'Blank Space' singer accused Braun of purchasing her entire music catalog after the latter acquired Big Machine Records which holds the rights to Swift's first six albums.
After the feud, music artists were divided with some lending their support to Braun while some to Swift. Even more, Kelly Clarkson posted a piece of advice for Swift suggesting her to re-record. Clarkson even added that fans will then no longer buy the old songs but the new ones and even she would buy all the new content from her.
As of now, Swift is awaiting the release of her latest album titled 'Lover' on August 23. (ANI)

