Taylor Swift recalls 'isolating experience' following feud with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): Taylor Swift has revealed that the 2016 drama with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West left her in a state of mental trauma and turned out to be an "isolating experience" for her.

"A mass public shaming, with millions of people saying you are quote-unquote canceled, is a very isolating experience," Page Six quoted the 29-year-old singer as saying in an interview with Vogue.

She continued, "When you say someone is canceled, it's not a TV show. It's a human being. You're sending mass amounts of messaging to this person to either shut up, disappear, or it could also be perceived as, 'Kill yourself.'"

The feud happened three years ago in 2016 and started when West in his song 'Famous' called Swift a "b**ch" and later Kardashian came up with some proof the Swift knew about the lyrics already.

And as the matter surfaced online, Swift was branded as a "snake" on Twitter.

And in order to counter all this, Swift knew that the only thing that can take her out is music.

"I knew immediately I needed to make music about it because I knew it was the only way I could survive it. It was the only way I could preserve my mental health and also tell the story of what it's like to go through something so humiliating," she said.

And since then, the singer has come a long way and is bracing up to release her upcoming album 'Lover' on August 23.

She said, "There are so many ways in which this album feels like a new beginning. This album is really a love letter to love, in all of its maddening, passionate, exciting, enchanting, horrific, tragic, wonderful glory." (ANI)

