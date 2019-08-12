Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift receives Icon Award at 2019 Teen Choice Awards; announces new song!

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:41 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 12 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift received the inaugural Icon Award at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards and after accepting the honour, the artist announced a new song.
During Sunday night's award ceremony, the singer was in attendance to accept the first-ever Icon Award, which was presented to her by her friend and soccer player, Alex Morgan, reported E! News.
"Wow, okay," the "Me" singer began her acceptance speech, as she received the famous surfboard, which was decorated with cats that made her feel really "proud."
The 29-year-old singer was handed a personalised and bedazzled surfboard, decorated with the star's three cats, Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey, and Benjamin Button.
The 29-year-old singer took a moment to highlight Morgan and her team's incredible fight for equality.
"While they were winning the world cup, they were also taking a historic stand in terms of gender equality and gender pay. Please, please, please support her and her teammates because this is not over yet. It's not resolved. It's happening everywhere, and they are heroes and icons for standing up," she said.
During her acceptance speech, she also described that she's "having a proud moment" over the award and went on to thank her fans, calling them the "most amazing, generous people," before sharing words of wisdom to guide teenagers.
"I just want to talk to the fans for a second. You make me so happy, you make me laugh every day online. I love meeting you. I love loving you. You are just the most amazing, generous people. Thank you for giving me the life that I have. Every single minute of every day, I know that you are the reason I have the life I have and that I get to do what I love doing," she shared.
She added, "If anyone is a teen out there, I think one thing I wish I would have known when I was a teen is that mistakes are inevitable. I just want you to know that if you are out there and you are being really hard on yourself right now for something that has happened, it's normal. That is what is going to happen to you in life. No one gets through unscathed. We are all going to have a few scratches on us."
Swift saved a big surprise for the end of her speech, telling viewers that there's "so much to be excited about in the next 12 days."
Before leaving the stage, Swift dropped a major bomb--the announcement of her new song 'Lover', which will release on August 16. Not to be confused with her seven studio album's upcoming title, which is of the same name as the song.
"I also just wanted to tell you, there's so much that I'm excited about coming up in the next 12 days until my album comes out. The album comes out on August 23rd, but I wanted to tell you guys tonight that on the 16th, on Friday, I have a new song called 'Lover' that is coming out, and I'm so excited. I love you," she said.
Swift will continue gracing awards show with the MTV Video Music Awards, which will take place later this month. She's nominated for 10 awards and is also set to share a "world premiere performance" onstage, according to MTV.
The singer is also starring in the upcoming musical movie 'Cats', slated to release this December. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:26 IST

Teen Choice Awards 2019: Here's the full list of winners

Washington D.C.[USA], Aug 12 (ANI): The Teen Choice Awards were handed out on Sunday night in Hermosa Beach, California.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:08 IST

'The Lion King' is unstoppable, crosses Rs. 150 crore mark

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): 'The Lion King' is continuing its winning streak at the box-office! The film, which opened to decent reviews, is performing remarkably well and has crossed Rs. 150 crore mark.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:37 IST

Teen Choice Awards: Taylor Swift talks about 'Gender Inequality'...

Washington D.C.[USA], Aug 12 (ANI): American pop-star Taylor Swift who won the first-ever 'Icon Award' at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday spoke about gender inequality and gave advice to her young fans while accepting the award.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:19 IST

Popular television actor files complaint against second husband...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): A popular television star has filed a complaint at Samta Nagar Police Station in Kandivali against her second husband for allegedly abusing her daughter by making obscene comments and showing indecent pictures in his mobile since October 2017.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:03 IST

Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas likes her 'natural' looks,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 12 (ANI): Nick Jonas has nothing but love and admiration for his wife Priyanka Chopra.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 13:50 IST

BTS announces extended "hiatus" for much-needed "rest, relaxation"

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 12 (ANI): South Korean boy band BTS announced that they are taking a much-needed break to focus on "rest and relaxation" and hope to return "refreshed and recharged."

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 13:25 IST

Hrithik Roshan unveils another power-packed poster of 'WAR'

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): After giving a visual treat to fans with the 'WAR' teaser, Bollywood's heartthrob Hrithik Roshan unveiled another intriguing poster of the film on social media.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 12:54 IST

Lady Gaga to fund 162 classrooms following mass shootings

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 12 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Lady Gaga wants to help people by giving back to the communities who were devastated following the recent mass shootings.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 12:37 IST

B-town stars extend Eid wishes to fans

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): As the nation is celebrating Eid Al-Adha or Bakrid, with great religious zeal and fervour, the B-town extended their warm greetings to wish their fans on the auspicious occasion on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 11:59 IST

'Coolie No. 1' remake's first look features Varun, Sara's...

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): On the occasion of Sara Ali Khan's birthday, Varun Dhawan treated their fans with the first look posters from the upcoming film 'Coolie No. 1' remake and we can't get over the duo's crackling chemistry!

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 10:58 IST

Kacey Musgraves denies liking Kid Rock's tweet dissing Taylor Swift

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 12 (ANI): After singer Kid Rock slammed Taylor Swift with a sexist comment on her political activism, singer Kacey Musgraves came under fire for liking his misogynist missive.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 23:03 IST

Alex Rodriguez shares bikini picture of fiance Jennifer Lopez as...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): American former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez is eagerly awaiting the return of his fiancee and singer-actor Jennifer Lopez who is in Russia as part of her 'It's My Party' tour.

Read More
iocl