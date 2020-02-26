Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 26 (ANI): American rapper Taylor Swift who unveiled an animated lyric video of 'The Man', is now getting a full-blown music video of the track.
On Tuesday the singer took to social media to announce the music video of her single which will be released on Thursday.
Swift shared a picture of colourful hands poking out into an arched hallway with the announcement on a lit-up screen at the end.
"There are 19 hands in the hallway... but only 2 days until The Man Music Video," read the caption of the post shared on her Twitter handle. (ANI)
Taylor Swift reveals 'The Man' music video will be out soon
ANI | Updated: Feb 26, 2020 16:22 IST
Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 26 (ANI): American rapper Taylor Swift who unveiled an animated lyric video of 'The Man', is now getting a full-blown music video of the track.