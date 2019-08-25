Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift says her relationship with Joe Alwyn 'isn't up for discussion'

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 15:53 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 25 : Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift opened up about her ultra-private relationship with actor Joe Alwyn and also explained the reason why they like to keep their association incredibly private.
The 29-year-old singer, who recently released her seventh album 'Lover' may have referenced her beau in a few songs, but that doesn't mean she's ready to open up about her relationship.
In a recent interview with The Guardian's Weekend magazine, the artist made it clear that she is not going to speak about her romance with the 28-year-old actor, who she has been dating for three years now, reported E! News.
She also explained that not talking about her relationship helps maintain some boundaries between her personal and professional life.
"I've learned that if I do, people think it's up for discussion, and our relationship isn't up for discussion. If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we'd be talking about it--but it's just that it goes out into the world," she said.
Swift added, "That's where the boundary is, and that's where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable."
Although the 'Love Story' singer rarely appears in public with her boyfriend and has never spoken about him in interviews, Swift's latest album 'Lover' is packed with touching lyrics referencing her beau. In the Target special edition of her album, the star also confirmed in a diary entry that the couple began secretly dating in the fall of 2016.
The much-in-love couple, whose relationship went public in the spring of 2017 after several months of dating, is going stronger than ever these days.
"Taylor really got lucky to meet Joe, and she is the first one to say it. Joe really is one of a kind," a source close to Swift recently told People.
"Keeping it private from the beginning really helped their relationship. They were able to get to know each other in peace," the source said.
And while the Grammy-winning singer is extremely private when it comes to details about her romance, she was certainly inspired by her love life with her newly released album.
If anything, the 18-track album appears to be a love letter to her beau, especially the songs 'London Boy', 'Lover' and 'Cornelia Street'.

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 15:15 IST

Shawn Mendes apologises for 'racially insensitive' comments

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): Singer Shawn Mendes apologised for some old "racially insensitive" posts as he was asked about his older tweets by a fan during a Q and A session.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 14:24 IST

Here's what Michelle and Barack Obama have been listening to this summer!

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Barack and Michelle Obama are sharing their favourite summer tunes and their music taste is on point!

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 13:52 IST

Tom Holland opens up about 'Spider-Man's' future amid Disney-Sony rift

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): Actor Tom Holland recently opened up about 'Spider-Man's' future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), following the news of Disney and Sony failing to reach a deal on new films of the iconic superhero franchise.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 13:40 IST

'Cruella' first look: Emma Stone goes all punk rock as Cruella de Vil

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): The first look of Disney's upcoming film 'Cruella' is finally out and it features Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone channelling her sinister side.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 13:21 IST

'Batla House' unstoppable at box office, crosses Rs 75 cr mark

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): John Abraham's latest outing 'Batla House' continued its winning streak at the box office and crossed the Rs 75 crore mark on its second Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 13:19 IST

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige on split with Sony: Was...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige issued his first public comments post Sony and Marvel Cinematic Universe's recent split over financing of future Spider-Man films.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 12:52 IST

Behati Prinsloo, Adam Levine's daughter turns photographer

New Delhi (India), Aug 25 (ANI): Seems like Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine are raising a soon to be a photographer in the family.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 12:48 IST

Here's when 'Black Panther' sequel is releasing

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): Mark your calendars as the release date of 'Black Panther 2' is finally out! The film is set to hit the big screens on May 6, 2022.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 12:03 IST

Kit Harington joins Marvel's 'The Eternals'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): 'Game of Thrones' fame Kit Harington has joined the cast of Marvel's upcoming film 'The Eternals'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 11:14 IST

Jordyn Woods reflects on her friendship status with Kylie Jenner

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): Jordyn Woods recently opened up about her "breakup" with ex-BFF Kylie Jenner.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 10:54 IST

Meghan McCain remembers father on his death anniversary

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): American television host and columnist Meghan McCain paid a tribute to her late father, John McCain ahead of his death anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 10:26 IST

Jamie Foxx reveals new Disney role post-breakup with Katie Holmes

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): Jamie Foxx is back in the spotlight with an upcoming project with Disney-Pixar, post announcement of his break-up from Katie Holmes.

Read More
iocl