Taylor Swift says her relationship with Joe Alwyn 'isn't up for discussion'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift opened up about her ultra-private relationship with actor Joe Alwyn and also explained the reason why they like to keep their association incredibly private.

The 29-year-old singer, who recently released her seventh album 'Lover' may have referenced her beau in a few songs, but that doesn't mean she's ready to open up about her relationship.

In a recent interview with The Guardian's Weekend magazine, the artist made it clear that she is not going to speak about her romance with the 28-year-old actor, who she has been dating for three years now, reported E! News.

She also explained that not talking about her relationship helps maintain some boundaries between her personal and professional life.

"I've learned that if I do, people think it's up for discussion, and our relationship isn't up for discussion. If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we'd be talking about it--but it's just that it goes out into the world," she said.

Swift added, "That's where the boundary is, and that's where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable."

Although the 'Love Story' singer rarely appears in public with her boyfriend and has never spoken about him in interviews, Swift's latest album 'Lover' is packed with touching lyrics referencing her beau. In the Target special edition of her album, the star also confirmed in a diary entry that the couple began secretly dating in the fall of 2016.

The much-in-love couple, whose relationship went public in the spring of 2017 after several months of dating, is going stronger than ever these days.

"Taylor really got lucky to meet Joe, and she is the first one to say it. Joe really is one of a kind," a source close to Swift recently told People.

"Keeping it private from the beginning really helped their relationship. They were able to get to know each other in peace," the source said.

And while the Grammy-winning singer is extremely private when it comes to details about her romance, she was certainly inspired by her love life with her newly released album.

If anything, the 18-track album appears to be a love letter to her beau, especially the songs 'London Boy', 'Lover' and 'Cornelia Street'. (ANI)

