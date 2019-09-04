Taylor Swift sends flowers with special message to newlywed Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 4 (ANI): Singer Taylor Swift sent a special message to the newlyweds Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry on their big day.

The 'Divergent' actor Teller married his longtime girlfriend Sperry in a romantic Hawaiian ceremony over the weekend in a catholic church in Maui.

While it seems that the singer was not present at the ceremony she did send the pair flowers along with a sweet message, reported E! News.

Quoting her 'Lover' lyrics, Swift wrote to her friends, "May you always be this close, forever and ever."

"Sending my best wishes to two lovers on their big day," the message, posted by Sperry on her Instagram Story, continued. "Your friend, Taylor."

While there was no last name written, and Sperry didn't tag Swift, E! News can confirm the Grammy winner did indeed send the flowers to the newlyweds.

Teller and Sperry have been friends with Swift for years now, attending her Reputation Stadium Tour together in May 2018. Sperry was also there to support Swift at her 1989 Tour in 2015. (ANI)

