Taylor Swift sings praises for Madonna

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): Seems like pop star Taylor Swift had the time of her life at Madonna's final Madame X theatre show in Brooklyn.

The singer took to Instagram to document her praises for Madonna by posting a selfie and a sweet message.

"Thank you, Madonna, for an outstanding show," she wrote. "Shout out to the phenomenal dancers, singers, musicians, set designers, crew, wardrobe, glam and M who gave it EVERYTHING."

In the picture, she can be seen posing with her BFF Antoni Porowski with whom she attended the show.

Giving us major fall fashion vibes, Swift was dressed comfortably in a pumpkin-spiced colour sweater dress and boots.

"She looked happy and excited to be there," an insider said. "Fans were calling out to Taylor, but she was focused on the stage, clapping and dancing along."

The show's tracklist was packed with some of the iconic singer's latest album, 'Madame X' and a few of her cult songs including 'Human Nature,' 'Vogue' and 'Like a Prayer,' reported People magazine.

Back in 2015, the two singers, Swift and Madonna stole the show when they performed a surprise duet at the iHeartRadio awards, reported E! News website. (ANI)

