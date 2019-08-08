Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift to perform at 2019 VMAs

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 09:42 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is all set to grace the stage of MTV Video Music Awards with her performance.
Swifts' upcoming performance will mark her first appearance since 2015 at the VMAs which will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
This comes as Swift's first major television performance following the release of her seventh album 'Lover' which is expected to release on August 23.
The 29-year old has already dropped her singles 'ME!' and 'You Need to Calm Down' from the forthcoming album. She recently released 'The Archer', which marks the latest song released from the album.
After the nominations of the VMAs which came out in July, Swift and Ariana Grande are the most nominated performers of the night.
Swift bagged ten nominations which makes it a tie with the number of nominations the singer had in the 2015 awards.
She has received seven MTV VMAs throughout her career which includes three best female video awards for her songs 'You Belong With Me', 'I Knew You Were Trouble', and 'Blank Space'. (ANI)

