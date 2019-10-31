Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift to receive honour at American Music Awards

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 12:30 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): Taylor Swift is set to take home a major honour next month.
The 'Love Story' singer will be hailed as the Artist of the Decade at the 2019 American Music Awards, which will be aired on November 24 on ABC. During the show, the singer will take the centre stage to perform some of the biggest hits from her career.
With five nominations this year, the 29-year-old singer holds the record for the most AMA wins of any female artist ever, and she has claimed more wins this decade than any other performer.
"Taylor's impact on music this decade is undeniable and her performances on the American Music Awards have been truly spectacular," Mark Bracco, executive vice president of programming and development at Dick Clark Productions, said in a statement, reported People Magazine.
"We're thrilled to honour her as our Artist of the Decade and can't wait for her to blow everyone away with an epic, career-spanning performance unlike any other!"
Swift is gearing up to the mark created by late pop-icon Michael Jackson who has one recorded 24 AMA wins, and she already holds the record in the Artist of the Year category with four previous wins.
This year's AMAs, which will be hosted by the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, will honour the decade that's coming to a close, with performances that celebrate music moments from the 2010s across various genres. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:11 IST

John Stamos to lead an upcoming series on Disney+

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): 'Fuller House' actor John Stamos has landed the lead role in an upcoming untitled Disney+ original series.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 12:31 IST

Emilia Clarke reveals culprit behind Starbucks cup on 'GoT'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): While the insanely popular HBO series 'Game of Thrones' has ended, memories of the Starbucks coffee cup's cameo in the final season are still fresh!

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 11:26 IST

Selena Gomez denies reconciliation rumours after being spotted...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): Singer Selena Gomez recently shut down all speculations of reconciliation after she was captured with ex-boyfriend Samuel Krost.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 11:20 IST

Here's how Emilia Clarke reacts to fans naming their kids after...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): 'Game of Thrones' might have concluded but the frenzied fans are unable to get over the hit HBO series.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 10:30 IST

Kylie Jenner files restraining order against trespasser

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): Kylie Jenner filed a restraining order on Tuesday against a man who trespassed on her property and tried to enter her house.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 10:20 IST

Taylor Swift opens up about facing sexist remarks

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): Singer Taylor Swift who is celebrating the success of her latest record-breaking album, opened up about some sexist remarks she faced during her initial career days.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 09:18 IST

Ariana Grande's 'The Twilight Zone' inspired Halloween look will...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): After sharing glimpses of her spooky Halloween attire, Ariana Grande finally unveiled her complete look in a recent post.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 09:12 IST

R. Kelly skips court hearing due to infected toe

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): Singer R. Kelly, who is an accused in a child pornography case, skipped his scheduled court hearing in Chicago on Wednesday because he had an infected toenail.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 08:21 IST

Katy Perry sued for USD 150,000 over old Halloween picture

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): Singer Katy Perry has been sued for USD 150,000 by a photo agency for copyright infringement.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 20:16 IST

Here's how John Abraham is prepping up for 'Attack'

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): John Abraham, who stunned fans with his spectacular performance in 'Batla House' is gearing up for another power-packed role for his upcoming action-thriller -- 'Attack'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 18:08 IST

Hilary Duff celebrates first day of filming for 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 30 (ANI): Hilary Duff celebrated the first day of filming for the forthcoming show 'Lizzie McGuire' - a reboot of the 2001 sitcom - by showing off the very first photo of herself as the character on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 17:12 IST

Here's why this year has been special for birthday girl Ananya Panday!

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Ananya Panday made a mark in Bollywood with her first release 'Student of the Year 2' this year in May and as she ringed in her 21st birthday on Wednesday, the actor highlighted that this has been the most special year yet as she got to live her dream.

Read More
iocl