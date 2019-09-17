Taylor Swift to take mega mentor role in 'The Voice'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): Pop superstar Taylor Swift is all set to share her expertise with contestants as the Mega Mentor on season 17 of 'The Voice'.

Swift will be joining other coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to guide the participants for the Emmy-winning singing competition's Knockout Rounds, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The 'Love Story' crooner was also associated with 'The Voice' as Mega Mentor in 7th season in 2014.

The ace singer was last seen on the show in the 16th season but as a performer for 'The Voice' finale. She performed 'Me!' along with Brendon Urie.

The upcoming season will be the first cycle to run without its original coach Adam Levine, who bid adieu to the reality competition earlier this year.

The show will start airing in late October this year. (ANI)

